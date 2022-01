🤷

I finally decided I had enough with my weak-ass iPhone SE that I bought a couple of years ago. The new iPhone, coming on Monday, is a honker. What did I get? An iPhone 13 Pro 512GB Sierra Blue. I probably should have sprung for the 1TB model, but I'm irrevocably middle class. The SE I had was just 64GB. Always running out of memory, and offloading apps. Get ready for some new pictures and amazement. I remember why I opted for the cheap-shit SE. I had just dropped my previous super expensive honker and broke its screen rendering it useless. I was feeling bitter. I guess I got over it? The SE screen is still intact 1.5 years later.