Photos of young Scott Love#

Back in the 80s at Living Videotext, I imagine us having a conversation about which of us would be first to die. That said, it wouldn't surprise me if Scott Love wasn't the first, I didn't stay in touch with most of the people who worked there. But Scott was certainly the first of those who I did. I wrote about his passing in November, but I didn't have any pictures of him from Living Videotext. My brother sent me a couple, so here they are. #
From left to right, Scott Love, Kandes Bregman and myself. Not sure which office this was taken in, either Charleston Rd or Easy St, both in Mountain View, CA,#
Last update: Saturday January 29, 2022; 8:49 AM EST.
