Video demo of how I tweet in my outliner so it's also published on my blog. Lots of synergy between the two.#
When you say someone died of complications of covid, you can shorten that to they died of covid. #
Is there a nice open source JavaScript clone of Wordle? By nice I mean: 1. It covers all the functionality of the original. 2. The code is clearly written, not obfuscated, easy to build on. No amazing JS tricks, just straight boring code. I'd like to add a simple back-end, to automatically save your history, publish an RSS feed. Easily integratable into a community. Back-end is open source Node app. I'll just operate a server a few Wordler friends. A labor of love like the original app.#
Last update: Wednesday February 2, 2022; 2:20 PM EST.
