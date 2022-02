The continuing saga of my lost iPhone 13 Pro. I tried to cancel the order yesterday, but the best I could do was what I could have gotten without calling. I get to return the phone when it is delivered. That's like saying you get the prize when you win the prize. Right now my job is to wait and hope, according to Apple. Here's the thing -- if the phone were to ever actually arrive I would keep it. I wanted to buy it for a reason. But Apple doesn't have a button their customer service people can press when they understand that the company's system is torturing a customer and to escalate it to someone who can give the person their money back and maybe a nice present to indicate that they are somehow valued. There is no such button. And btw, Apple says the phone is "out for delivery" and UPS says what they said yesterday , basically we can't find the phone in our system because of COVID or bad weather, which translates to "we left the phone somewhere where it could be stolen." Of course if it arrives I will let you know. 🍿