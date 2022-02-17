I was driving the Tesla on a mountain road yesterday, when I came upon a family of deer in the middle of the road. They took no notice so I stopped and just watched, until a car came in the other direction and they scattered as it got close. I have a theory on why this happened, but don't want to spoil the puzzle for you. #
If the open web had a good lawyer we could stop Spotify from calling their radio programs "podcasts" because it's a fraudulent claim. It's like saying a car gets 800 miles per gallon when it gets 30 mpg. It's a lie. People expect podcasts to work in any player. Spotify is lying#
I was having breakfast with a local friend the other day and we were talking about the Beatles. He is not a fan. He cited as an example that Hey Jude is too long, at over 7 minutes. I had never thought about that. I expected that it was meant to crowd out other music on FM radio, where the standard song length was more like 3 minutes. He said he didn't know about that. I said if it were tech instead of music that would definitely have been the motivation. I looked it up. #
Last update: Thursday February 17, 2022; 1:11 PM EST.
