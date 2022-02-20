BTW, if you're linking to the Emoji short code cheat sheet from your site, please change the URL to this archive.org backup. Apparently the former owner let the domain lapse, and there's a huge ad for something irrelevant that makes it hard to find this simple and useful and very open source information. #
I've started bingeing Raised By Wolves on HBO. I like it so far into 3 episodes, and I hear it gets better. I have no idea why it's called Raised By Wolves, there are no wolves in the show (so far). The human kids are raised by androids. Here's something good/.interesting. It was liked by one person on Bingeworthy, Jake Savin, who is also considered the best match with me on BW. Jake said it was the Best. Aha I know I'm in the right place. 😄#
It could be that Putin gets to pick the day WW III starts. If so why wouldn't he wait till Tuesday so it can be a famous day -- 2/22/22. Just wondering about that while working on some tricky code. Yes, this is the kind of thing programmers think about.#
The project is coming along. Implemented so far... #
Tweets can have titles. Make the first character in a tweet a #. The rest of the first line is the title. #
Full Markdown support. Anything you can type in a tweet can be Markdown and will be rendered as it's converted to an RSS item. Markdown is ideal for where Twitter is at now. It a plain text environment, and that's what MD is designed for. #
Threads are rolled up into the first message, forming one RSS item. In RSS there is no character limit. And Twitter has a good thread composition tool built in. #
One of the cases doesn't work, or it could be one of the buds. I don't know. #
I also don't know the rules about mixing and matching. #
I also have a set of Jabra earbuds I don't like as much, but they've been what I'm using. #
Last update: Sunday February 20, 2022; 12:32 PM EST.
