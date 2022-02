It's weird when a black comedian uses the N-word to talk about a white person. It doesn't sound derogatory, but if a white person said it about anyone, any race, in any context , it could get them fired. It's also weird that watching shows where people use the word casually and often, your mind starts saying the word in your head, and it's not impossible that it could make it out of your mouth. In that case it doesn't mean you're a bad person, just that you watch HBO or Netflix. I think there's a good chance that's what happened when Bill Maher said the word.