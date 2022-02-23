I've been playing Worldle, a geography game somewhat inspired by Wordle. Here's the (spoiler!) solution to today's puzzle. I got close on the first guess then putzed around but did finally get the answer. I loved maps as a kid, so I have the shape of countries pretty well memorized. #
Poll: If Russia invades one of the Baltic states, will the NATO countries go to war with Russia?#
I make great salads. One of my secrets is to add some of this stuff, chopped in big pieces and mixed in.#
It's weird when a black comedian uses the N-word to talk about a white person. It doesn't sound derogatory, but if a white person said it about anyone, any race, in any context, it could get them fired. It's also weird that watching shows where people use the word casually and often, your mind starts saying the word in your head, and it's not impossible that it could make it out of your mouth. In that case it doesn't mean you're a bad person, just that you watch HBO or Netflix. I think there's a good chance that's what happened when Bill Maher said the word. #
I was just looking over the home blog at Harvard in 2003, a blog which I had the privilege of editing. I was looking for a snapshot of the "What is a weblog" page. A lot of work went into defining what it meant, because there was some confusion about this in the 2003 blogosphere. And then it turns out the page in question is still there on the Harvard site. Good thing it was preserved. And in case that page ever disappears, it's also on archive.org.#
Raised By Wolves has bits of Westworld, Game of Thrones, Lost, Alien, Star Wars, Star Trek, Battlestar Galactica and I'm sure a few other classics. My favorite character by far -- Mother as Necromancer. #
Last update: Wednesday February 23, 2022; 4:20 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)