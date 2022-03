A summary of the VC business model. Take an idea that was developed on the open internet, without lock-in, then fund a startup to do the same thing, with lock-in and don't change the name. In other words take something like podcasting , which thrives because users and publishers have choice and there are no gatekeepers, and lock it up and still call it podcasting. I think the FTC should have a look at this. And I think we should start getting lawyers involved when we create these things, and properly trademark them, and sue the VCs when they try to hijack them.