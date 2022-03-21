If money is speech...#

He's right, you are. If you have a basic cable package that includes Fox News, you're paying your share to keep Tucker Carlson on the air. #
Joe, I think this would be an incredible political cause to raise a fuss about. Focus the spotlight on how we're subsidizing Fox. I think that law, whatever it is that makes this possible or necessary, needs to be changed.#
It's as fundamental as the First Amendment. I should not be required to fund speech that I find abhorrent. The Supreme Court ruled that money is speech. Let's get some lawyers working on this! Make news. It's the kind of issue Repubs raise huge money on. And it pisses me off that my money goes to fund the destruction of our political system. #
