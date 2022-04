I am soooo glad that sports are coming to the Nintendo Switch . Now I will use mine. I thought they would, of course, have ported Wii Sports to the Switch as the first thing. Kind of like MacWrite and MacPaint. I never bought any other software for my Wii. The fact that I could play tennis in my living room, or golf or go bowling -- that's all I ever wanted. I imagine the new Sports will do a bunch of things the original couldn't, they've had fourteen years to work on it.