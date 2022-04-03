[feedItem, theFeed] when you really meant
{feedItem, theFeed}, and your eyes are imperfect as mine are, and you tend to see what you expect to see in debugging, and miss the little subtle mistakes. Whether you use square or curly brackets makes all the difference in the world. It can turn rich structures into
undefined. And all the debugging code in the world doesn't help until you see the square brackets are where there should be curly ones. I think this is a lot like Wordle. The pattern has to be seen by the subconscious. You don't move on until you've solved the problem. But unlike Wordle you get as many tries as it takes. #