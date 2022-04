😄

Here's the thing about Mark Zuckerberg's dream of the Metaverse. It's like Second Life . And Second Life was boring. All kinds of people said it was the next big thing, but they were people who generally didn't correctly spot big tech things. But there are life simulations that did catch on. I loved SimCity and The Sims . Poured endless hours into them. The difference is that they are third person and Second Life was first person. In The Sims you get to play god. It must not be a lot of fun for the virtual people in The Sims, but it sure is fun to play god. Maybe Zuck should check that out. An online system where everyone gets to be a tech trillionaire with a massive family compound in Hawaii and nukes (like Putin) and you get to do whatever you want with the poor schnooks (who aren't actual people, btw). That's where thein virtual reality is fun, when you get to be Elon Musk and own your own Twitter for example. Isn't that the dream we all had as kids, that we'd grow up and then we'd show them. I used to have images of my father, locked in a tiny bathroom, with a bowl of spaghetti poured on his head. I would say to him "You're staying in there until you learn some manners, young man!" It was a nice dream then, truthfully it still is.