One of the most important principles in programming is that you want to expose problems in code when you're working on it. The more time between when you did the work and when you find the problem, the more impossible it's going to be to implement a good fix. It's analogous to finding a flaw in the design of something buried under the foundation of a skyscraper, long after the whole building has been constructed. An example, after shipping Drummer in October of last year, immediately a design flaw in Old School popped up. It was written in 2017. The fix required raising the structure and building in another layer below a previously middle layer of the onion. The job got done, but it was incredibly stressful. Required the moral support of a few users spread all over the world (that was the nature of the problem). #
I'm seeing this principle today because I'm adapting an app I wrote in 2020 to a new environment. I'm getting to fix problems in this code that would have been very difficult to fix if I weren't doing a complete from-the-ground-up rebuild. And there are no users of this stuff, so no compatibility to preserve. It's one of the reasons that an app doesn't really get done right until you fully implement it for the third or fourth time. #
I find sometimes my mind isn't open to learning, much to my detriment, I've learned. #
Suppose there was a public figure you loathed, say their name was X, and one day you see in a book entitled "X's plan for world domination."#
I would buy the book right away, without a second thought, and read it cover to cover. I would want to know exactly what's on this person's mind. At least I hope I would!#
But I find that often I turn away from gifts like this.#
This is a note to remind myself not to do that. ;-)#
I'll give you an example. I was telling a friend about a girlfriend who I had just broken up with. They said it sounds like she's playing The Rules. He explained it was a book that was the rage, I had never heard of it. I got the book, it was a quick read, and I think my friend was right. In the future I knew what to watch out for.#
Last update: Friday May 20, 2022; 9:39 AM EDT.
