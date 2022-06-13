Ted Nelson is fine, I hear, via friends who have his number. 😄#
Ted Nelson was a mentor for all developers of my generation. We studied his book and were both thrilled to find other people thought the same way we were thinking, before we came along, and pissed (a little) that we weren't the great inventors we imagined ourselves to be. I wrote a piece about Nelson in 1995. "He saw the complete picture when I was only getting a glimpse at the parts."#
I saved a PDF of Nelson's Computer Lib/Dream Machines. #
Last update: Monday June 13, 2022; 1:06 PM EDT.
