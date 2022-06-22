Mailbox-style readers#

The mailbox reader, which was popularized by Google Reader, is designed for titled full-text feeds. The NYT has titles on its feed items, but not full text, just a synopsis. There's so much wasted space in the display. It feels unbalanced. I like whitespace, but that's not what this is. #
The incredibly useful Hacker News feed looks pretty weird in a mailbox-style reader. #
In my feed, and feeds of Drummer blogs, some posts have titles, but most don't. A mailbox reader can't deal with untitled posts, I've given up on trying to make it work, it just doesn't.#
The NYT and Scripting work much better in a river-style display, which is the pattern that Twitter and Facebook use, as examples. #
The bottom line: We have to move away from mailbox-only feed readers. Mailboxes are great when the items are like email messages. But that's far from all there is. We have to try out new ideas, lots of them. And to do that I'm making it easier to try new ideas out. 💥#
Last update: Wednesday June 22, 2022; 1:51 PM EDT.
