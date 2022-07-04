I've been saying this a different way. We as citizens have been protesting. That's wrong. We must be demanding. Look where protesting got us. Our politicians, both parties, have forgotten they are responsible to us. Or more appropriately, we have forgotten.#
It's like going to the doctor, and they say okay we have to switch strategies from preventing to mitigating. In other words you now have the disease we've been trying to prevent. In Ohio they have a law that makes abortion illegal, now. Not in the future. Today. July 4, 2022.#
In other words, we have the disease. We waited too long. We didn't listen to the doctor.#
I look at what's happening in Ukraine, the Russians destroying cities just for the hell of it. How far are we from having that happen everywhere? How far from having it happen here?#
But wait, it's even worse than that. They are preventing Ukraine's wheat from reaching the world. We will see the results of that soon. So it's not just Ukraine that they're destroying. Now come on connect the dots. Trump is Russia. The Repubs are Russia.#
There was a time when all the rivers in NY were polluted. When every apartment building had a furnace where they burned all the garbage.#
I remember walking to school in second grade, scrubbed clean by my mother, with soot falling in my hair and on my clothes.#
But then we decided this was no way to live, and we cleaned up our act. We stopped dumping waste into the rivers and air.#
The point is when we decide to fix something we can.#
Last update: Monday July 4, 2022; 9:36 PM EDT.
