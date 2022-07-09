My mother and I used to fight all the time. About the stupidest things. Then one day when we were going to a Mets game at Shea Stadium she's giving me shit about something. So I just stop and say hold on. Not here. Here we're on the same team. I made up a new slogan -- Shea Stadium Rules. No bullshit while we're focused on the one thing in the world we truly agree on. The New York Mets. She agreed. Because it was true. When it came to the Mets nothing was more important. #
Occasionally I'd invoke Shea Stadium Rules in other places, esp since they tore down Shea Stadium, something I totally didn't approve of (does the Catholic Church tear down the Vatican to add a couple of skyboxes? Of course not).#
