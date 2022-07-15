There is no "standards innovation paradox," at least as far as I can tell from reading this piece by Michael Mignano, who started a podcast-making company and sold it to Spotify. Podcasts are RSS 2.0 feeds with enclosures that contain the podcast content. Anything that doesn't use a feed to distribute the audio isn't a podcast, and shouldn't use that name. Eventually Spotify will regret diluting the meaning of the name, the same way I'm sure Microsoft regrets trying to suck the web into Windows. When a new medium has so much momentum, it's best for the dominant company to just let it grow around them, and support it, and reap most of the profits. If you fight it, you'll just hurt yourself. This only applies if the new medium is very strong, as podcasting is today. For more, see this thread started by Priyanjana Bengani of Tow Center, and my response. "Simply support the standard and develop whatever features you want outside of the standard." I'd also recommend looking to see if anyone did it before you and try to be compatible with it -- and if you do -- you just created a new standard. It's just evolution. A lot of things have to be right for it to happen, and when it does, please -- don't get in the way, it's a miracle. 😄#
Last update: Friday July 15, 2022; 8:56 AM EDT.
