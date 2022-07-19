 
Tuesday July 19, 2022; 11:22 AM EDT
Dev notes for Markdown in RSS#
  • Yesterday I blasted out a lot of information about RSS feeds from Twitter accounts that support Markdown. #
  • This note explains how developers can generate feeds with Markdown and handle them. #
  • Generating feeds with Markdown#
    • Suppose you've written blogging software that allows users to enter Markdown text. #
    • When you render their posts to the web, you run the text through a Markdown processor which returns HTML which you then copy into the page. #
    • You also save the Markdown source text in case the user wants to edit it later. They don't want to edit the HTML you generated, they want to pick up with the Markdown version of the text. #
    • You do something similar in the RSS feed, probably, putting the rendered text in the description element of the item. #
    • Now you can also include the Markdown text in a source:markdown element. To get an idea how that works, have a look at the RSS feed for my Twitter account. Here's a screen shot of the RSS item for a recent post. #
    • The existence of the source:markdown element tells the reader app that it can either use the text of the description as it normally would, or it can start with the Markdown text, render it and then display it. Or perhaps you're sending the text somewhere that understands Markdown -- then you'd just send the Markdown text without rendering. #
  • Reading feeds with Markdown#
    • Suppose you have a feed reader and want to do something nice for feeds that have source:markdown elements. #
    • This is what you do: If you can handle Markdown rendering in your reader app and you spot a source:markdown element, use that in place of the description element.#
    • If you're passing the text on to an app that can deal with Markdown, for example a database, save the Markdown text in addition to the rendered text.#
  • Other notes#
    • I am developing both an editing tool that generates Markdown text and a feed reader that knows how to render Markdown text.#
  • If you have questions, post a comment here. #

Last update: Tuesday July 19, 2022; 6:30 PM EDT.

