A new Drummer verb, twitter.getRawTweet, returns all the data Twitter provides about a given tweet. Not available yet in Electric Drummer, only in the web version of the app (for now). #
Sometimes in programming you have to set up a test that might take a minute or two to run. While I'm waiting today I ask my speaker to play Oye Cómo Va by Santana as my waiting music. It gives me something lively to groove to while the gears in the cloud mesh and produce the test result. It's like the song they play while the contestants write down their Final Jeopardy questions.#
The Mets weren't playing last night, and I'm kind of burning out on My Brilliant Friend (I'll get back to it) so I sat down to watch Chris Hayes on MSNBC. I heard that the DoJ had released the heavily redacted memo by former Attorney General Barr, the one that basically said that the Mueller Report (that we hadn't at the time seen) was a Nothingburger, without the redactions. So I expected there would be something interesting on MSNBC. The show opens with an in-detail horse race story that said basically we fucked up and it wasn't a foregone conclusion that the Repubs would take Congress in the upcoming midterm election as we have been reporting since just after the 2020 election. Right. This is now horserace journalism of a higher order, the horserace we're judging is how well Hayes et al were doing at predicting the outcome of the election, which btw, is a theoretical thing because (pause here) THE FUCKING ELECTION STILL HASN'T HAPPENED. Sorry for screaming, but this is such a waste, and how could anyone possibly care about this. Every time they report conventional wisdom, they have driven far off course, they are no longer doing news, they are doing self-butthole examination. What a waste. And it's kind of obvious (imho) that Hayes has been going to the Tucker Carlson School School of Acting. He's trying to talk like him. It's really sad. Maybe MSNBC could just hire Carlson to work for them. After all if the Mets can buy players from Cleveland or the Dodgers, why can't MNBC buy an actor from Fox News to play for them. The amount of actual news reporting on both networks is pitifully small. #
Last update: Thursday August 25, 2022; 2:28 PM EDT.
