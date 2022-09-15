Discussing how fucked up music is on Macs and iOS these days, I was told that nowadays it's fucked up by design. I explain. "I manage the music myself. It's okay I got a nice new Android phone, and they let me use the Finder to copy music onto the phone, and I'm happy -- I'm gradually weaning myself off Apple. And simple does not equal 'breaking users and forcing them to use services they never asked for, for good reasons.' If I got in my car and tried to go somewhere and it said sorry we don't go there any longer, well since I drive a Tesla I do expect that day to come."#
The Mets are one of the top teams in baseball this year along with the Yankees, Dodgers and Braves.#
They have an "easy" schedule in Sept, so they were "expected" to cruise into the post season without a care. And on top of that, they took a series from the great Dodgers, boosting the team confidence even more. Then they lost a series to the Marlins and now were swept by the Cubs, both sub-par teams this year. The Mets might still win, because the Braves, their main competitors in the NL East, are slumping too.#
This is why people who really engage with sports laugh when the politicos on TV say they know how elections will go. Fuck you, you don't know shit a Mets fan might say. A Dodgers fan probably would be more polite but the sentiment would be basically the same. #
Last update: Thursday September 15, 2022; 1:30 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)