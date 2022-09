Discussing how fucked up music is on Macs and iOS these days, I was told that nowadays it's fucked up by design. I explain . "I manage the music myself. It's okay I got a nice new Android phone , and they let me use the Finder to copy music onto the phone, and I'm happy -- I'm gradually weaning myself off Apple. Anddoes not equal 'breaking users and forcing them to use services they never asked for, for good reasons.' If I got in my car and tried to go somewhere and it said sorry we don't go there any longer, well since I drive a Tesla I do expect that day to come."