Podcast. I've been watching a lot of Mets baseball. The Mets are breaking a lot of records this year, including being hit by pitches more than any other team ever (almost). This taught me something important, along with watching the Ken Burns documentary about the Holocaust and the US (must-watch). I see Trump in Hitler now. Pretty revealing perspective. Now I wonder how my ancestors got here at all, given the antisemitism in the US then, which I can attest to (and provide proof of). You're wasting time watching MSNBC, much better off watching baseball and Ken Burns.#
2020: We're heading into a "taxation without representation" situation if the Repubs try to put another conservative on the court. The country isn't that conservative. The Electoral College gone wild. The Repubs got too good at tuning it up and it will lead to a revolution.#
I woke up this morning with nothing on my blog-mind. What a weird state. I literally have nothing to say, except I guess that I have nothing to say. Keep checking back I'll let you know if something comes up. #
Last update: Tuesday September 20, 2022; 1:58 PM EDT.
