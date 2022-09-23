I don't like it when people I follow, who are smart and funny and make a contribution, RT their abusive replies. Puts me in a tough position, I can't tell them to stop and I don't want to unfollow them. Really thething to do with people who sent abusive tweets is to downvote them (a new Twitter feature) and then block them. Thething you want to do is promote them. That will just get you more abuse and it stinks up everyone else's timeline.