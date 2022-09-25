I got a comment from a reader, a journalist -- asking why images of writers from Puck are in the right margin of a fewrecent Scripting News pieces. At first they thought my site had been hacked. No, I put them there. Julia Ioffe got me started. I love head shots esp ones that stop at the chin. These were especially beautifully drawn head shots, in the spirit of the ones for that Dutch news org that hyped everyone into thinking they had figured out how to make news work in North America. Anyway I often put images in the right margins, it's an artistic thing, they set a mood and often they have nothing to do with the content they're adjacent to. They sometimes make pieces wrap better, to avoid egregious widows or orphans. #
Dear NY Times, I am a paying customer, and I do not want to use your app. I like the open web so please for fucks sake stop interrupting my reading with the constant nagging about how much better the fucking app is. I know you’ll ignore this, but wtf.#
Last update: Sunday September 25, 2022; 10:53 AM EDT.
