It's great that Substack has a new simple browser-based reader . Feedly might be too much for a new feed user. And Substack comes with a lot of news sources already programmed in. If I were in charge of Feedly, I'd do a "lite" product that's free, does everything Substack's reader does, includes all the Substack feeds. And of course the upgrade to the full Feedly would be easy. Substack is going down the same path we went down with Radio UserLand in 2002 . It does both reading and writing. That's a big deal.