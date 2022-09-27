Twitter tip from Andy Piper. If all you have is the ID of a tweet, how to get its url? If you look at a Twitter url, there's a screenname in there. So how do you find the name of the person who posted tweet whose id is 1574769537244958720. Turns out you don't have to know. Make up a name like "mamamia," and form the url like this. It'll find the tweet for you and redirect to the actual users screen name. Nice little hack. #
When a reporter starts thinking of themselves as a player that's time to resign and run for office or get hired onto the staff of one of the companies or people they report on. In other words, get in the game, honestly.#
It's great that Substack has a new simple browser-based reader. Feedly might be too much for a new feed user. And Substack comes with a lot of news sources already programmed in. If I were in charge of Feedly, I'd do a "lite" product that's free, does everything Substack's reader does, includes all the Substack feeds. And of course the upgrade to the full Feedly would be easy. Substack is going down the same path we went down with Radio UserLand in 2002. It does both reading and writing. That's a big deal.#
Twitter — ads that lead to the paywall of a publication are mean. It's so stupid. They managed to convince us to buy their product, but they won't sell it to us. It's as if you go to the supermarket and want to buy some apples but they will only sell you a truckload of apples, not one or two.#
Last update: Tuesday September 27, 2022; 2:36 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)