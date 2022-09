I've tweeted on this subject many times and every time I do it gets Liked and RTd far more than most of my other tweets. Here's the idea : "Twitter should warn you that the link you’re about to click has a paywall and that all you’ll see is an offer to subscribe." Reminds me of a story I heard from a PR person I hired when I was miscast as the CEO of a software company in the 80s. I was paying them $5K per month, plus hourly fees and expenses. The $5K was due whether or not we used them that month. Since we were usually short on money, I was always thinking of cutting that expense, but I didn't because when we needed them they got us far more coverage than a little company like ours could command on our own. The CEO of the firm said to me once that I was not the customer, even though I was paying them so much money. The reporters were the customers. People like you come and go, she continued, but I have to keep the relationship with the reporters going no matter what. I think it's like that with Twitter and the people who click on links. Every time Twitter lets them use us this way, we hate Twitter a little more. We become more averse to clicking links. Just sayin, they don't have a business if they don't have our attention, and they're burning it, every time an advertiser wastes that attention, not to mention it's incredibly wasteful of the advertiser's money. This problem desperately needs a solution. The users want to pay money for news, but the offers the 8000 pubs that occasionaly have a must-read article are ridiculous.