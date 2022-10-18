Anyway, it's interesting that Semafor is using an outline format much as Axios is. I love the economy of the form, and the promise it makes to a reader. It forces the publication to include all the info a reader might reasonably expect from a story. So often you read a story and you think you're going to find out (for example) what station the show is on, or where the concert is, but they leave out the one crucial bit of info. Often it's probably not deliberate, they just don't think in terms of an actual human being reading -- actually wanting to use the information you expect to be in their article. By having a rigid checklist of things every story must cover, they are making a promise to a reader, that Semafor won't omit crucial information, that they are thinking of the reader. #
Last update: Tuesday October 18, 2022; 11:16 AM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)