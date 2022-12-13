Good morning, my Spectrum wifi service got slow this morning, then very slow and then went out a few minutes ago. I have Starlink installed as a backup, and it wasn't working very well last time I tried it, presumably because it didn't have a good view of the sky. I thought this might change in the winter when all the leaves are gone, and I'm happy to report that it did. The service is fast! Of course people will think I'm a fascist because not only do I use Twitter and drive a Tesla, I am also a happy SpaceX customer. 💥#
BTW, yesterday we paused new signons to FeedLand. There were a lot of reasons for this. First, I didn't want a lot of users. I think of FeedLand as a fractional horsepower global feed management system. Not wanting in any way to compete with the huge systems, to create yet another monster like Twitter. I felt that we already had too many users for my liking. At some point the load on the server is going to be a problem, I wanted to stop well before we got to that point. Also, I want to do some development that would be harder with new users coming online. So at the very least we're pausing new membership. Remember this is not a corporate site. I am the only person working on the software and I'm responsible for keeping it running at a technical level, and dealing with trolls, spammers and abusers, which thankfully have not been a problem yet, but I know from experience that it's just a matter of time. #
There's this great line in Sleeper where the character played by Woody Allen was asleep for 100 years and when he woke wanted to know how the world was destroyed. They said a guy named Albert Shanker got a nuclear weapon. That's a 1970s NYC joke. If you knew Albert Shanker, you'd get it. If they were remaking the movie now instead of Albert Shanker it'd be Elon Musk and instead of a nuke it'd be Twitter and instead of being science fiction it'd be true. Now that's still an Albert Shanker joke#
Last update: Tuesday December 13, 2022; 9:11 AM EST.
