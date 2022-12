💥

Good morning, my Spectrum wifi service got slow this morning, then very slow and then went out a few minutes ago. I have Starlink installed as a backup, and it wasn't working very well last time I tried it, presumably because it didn't have a good view of the sky. I thought this might change in the winter when all the leaves are gone, and I'm happy to report that it did. The service is fast ! Of course people will think I'm a fascist because not only do I use Twitter and drive a Tesla, I am also a happy SpaceX customer.