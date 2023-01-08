Braintrust query: I've got a problem with an app that uses the MySql package in Node running on a Mac. I'm getting a ER_CON_COUNT_ERROR pretty close to startup. I'm taking the message at face value but it's hard for me to believe it's true that my app is making too many connections because I just doubled the max connections from 100 to 200 and still got the error on the very first query it tried to make. The problem goes away when I reboot the machine, but only for a little while, eventually it starts doing this again. This is in an app that has been running without these kinds of errors for months. I haven't tried running the app yet on another machine, but I'm beginning to think this is a not-resolvable issue. I thought I'd pass it by the SQL gurus that read this blog.#
I bought a 2015 Mac laptop, used, for $600 via Amazon. I need it because I use Frontier as an integral part of my development process, all my build scripts run in Frontier, and while they could be converted to JavaScript, they'd be more complicated and it's a lot of work, and it's worth spending $600 to save all that work. Someday I want to do it because I'd like to use Drummer and its built-in scripting language for the same purpose. I learned a lot about why people choose older Macs. It reminds me of pre-CBS Fender guitars, which still sell at a premium, even though Fender sold to CBS in 1965. Maybe Macs peaked? Anyway -- I should get the "new" computer next week, and I'll let you know how it goes. BTW, my main desktop, the one I'm writing this post on, is a 2017 iMac Pro. I love the machine. I hope it works forever.#
