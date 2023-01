I bought a 2015 Mac laptop , used, for $600 via Amazon. I need it because I use Frontier as an integral part of my development process, all my build scripts run in Frontier, and while they could be converted to JavaScript, they'd be more complicated and it's a lot of work, and it's worth spending $600 to save all that work. Someday I want to do it because I'd like to use Drummer and its built-in scripting language for the same purpose. I learned a lot about why people choose older Macs. It reminds me of pre-CBS Fender guitars, which still sell at a premium , even though Fender sold to CBS in 1965. Maybe Macs peaked? Anyway -- I should get the "new" computer next week, and I'll let you know how it goes. BTW, my main desktop, the one I'm writing this post on, is a 2017 iMac Pro . I love the machine. I hope it works forever.