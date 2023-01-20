Sometime next week we'll start testing the open source release of the FeedLand server. Looking for people with experience running a WordPress server, or equivalent. It should be that level of complexity. I want to smooth out the experience, before releasing it publicly. If you're interested in participating, please send me an email. #
The Twitter API still works. If that changes I'll let you know. Yes, they shut down the clients, but the people who make the clients should have known that was coming. It happened before. Every corporate platform vendor will defend their cash flow. If you bet otherwise, you're probably going to lose. If you don't like it, develop for an open platform or stay out of the platform vendor's path.#
I went to Davos in January 2000, just once, with a white badge (access to everything). Not as a journalist. I was a representative of the web, which was the hot thing at the time. Not sure what other people were doing but I was a celebrity and enjoyed all the attention. #
After Davos, I went to Amsterdam, to write and enjoy the local herb. Back then it was the only place in the west where you could buy and consume the weed openly and semi-legally. Scroll to the end of the February archive page for pictures from Davos and Amsterdam, as well as a few pieces with closing thoughts about my experience at Davos. This is one of the advantages of blogging and keeping relatively decent archives. You get to relive experiences like this.#
Last update: Friday January 20, 2023; 10:42 AM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)