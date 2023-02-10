James Cridland of Podnews created a modern feed with the podcasts from Trade Secrets, the show Adam Curry and I did in 2004-2005 during in the first wave of podcasting. I've loaded it into FeedLand. And James loaded it into Podfriend. It's great to have this stuff resurrected in a form that people interested in the formation of podcasting, journalists and historians we hope, can learn from. Thanks James! I hope he does the same with my Morning Coffee Notes podcast, which precedes Trade Secrets, and documents developments in the summer of 2004. #
Last update: Friday February 10, 2023; 9:54 AM EST.
