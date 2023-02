First, it's good that people are working on new features for RSS for podcasts. Why not. But you should choose a modest name for your effort. By calling it Podcasting 2.0 you're basically forcing anyone else who wants to do something here to call theirs 3.0 or 4.0. Just come up with a random name, likeHow did I come up with that name? I asked ChatGPT to do it : "Please give me 10 random names of European cities with less than 4 syllables in their names." Or you can ask for children's names . Or color names. Or Yiddish words. And then please, look at what the other guys are doing and instead of implementing something slightly different with a different name, just do it their way. The only goal here should be upgrading the user experience and interop, so there's no freaking lockin. Keep the bullshit level to a minimum. "Available where you get your podcasts."