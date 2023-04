Change is coming. Google was replaced here yesterday by my personal chatbot. We need RSS support on the other end so it can always be up to date with the content on the site, but otherwise wow -- a dream realized. Still so much to learn. So Google is on the way out, and Twitter while it's here to stay, not as the town square, rather as the global and public news wire service, Mastodon is becoming more of the place where intelligent people discuss their doings. I'll try to link to Mastodon posts over tweets in the future.

I've gotten a couple of responses from people who say they don't get what Two-Way-RSS is. Click the link to see all the times I've used the term on the blog. Maybe that'll help. In case you still don't get it, it's a writing system that not only publishes RSS, but accepts it as input. So I can write using my own editing tools, and publish through yours. I want to publish anywhere people want to read my stuff, and I refuse to copy/paste my writing into edit boxes. The first system I really wanted this for was Substack, although I would have liked Facebook or Medium to have it a long time ago. Yes I know there are ways to pipe RSS into systems, I've written plenty of them. But there's no substitute for a content system supporting it as a feature.