If someone sends me an invite to Bluesky I will join. I have asked for an invite, but so far they have ignored the request. #
It happenedagain. On the radio, someone talking about Facebook and making a lot of sense. Usually on NPR they talk bullshit about Facebook. It was Cory Doctorow, who in my experience is an extreme <bleep>. Turns out he was covering up that he has a good mind. Nice to know.#
I'm sorry but your opinion doesn't matter very much, if at all. Nor does mine. Here's how I know. Most of my relatives had strong opinions and stated them often and did not welcome dissent. My father and mother. Both grandfathers. My maternal grandmother. Uncle Ken. They all had opinions about everything. Sometimes they even changed their minds, to their credit. And one hid something about himself that I learned later from Wikipedia (amazingly my maternal grandfather was a communist, still not sure I believe it, Wikipedia is often full of shit). Anyway the point is that all the people I listed are now dead. If anyone cared about their opinions when they were alive (I don't think anyone did) they certainly don't care about them now. Soon enough you and I will be dead, and believe me when I say no one cares what you think now, and they certainly won't care when you're dead. So go ahead and have the opinions if it makes you happy. But if it makes you miserable, as it often did for my relatives, consider not bothering because simply does not matter. And the stupid thing is we've built our networks around the idea that opinions matter. Think of all the wasted bandwidth and server space. Maybe it'd be better if the AI bots win. At least they don't repeat themselves all the time with complaints about graffiti and whatnot. BTW I loved all the people I listed above even if I didn't enjoy their opinions very much. #
If I were in trying-to-work-with-Twitter mode, I would suggest...#
Along with the monthly fee, add a certain number of API calls to every user who pays. Then devs could make products for them, without having to pay Twitter. Make the thing self-funding so individuals could play not just corporations. Twitter is more of an end-user thing than a corporate thing.#
For $1 more per month, include some JSON storage for the user, accessible to the apps they grant access to, thus moving into an area AWS should be in but refuses to go. Storage that goes with identity for people not just techies. A retail-ized version of Amazon S3. It will be an enormous business. #
I'd comp devs who make software, and give them a special icon so people know to ask them for features. Incentives. Think like a businessperson not a school marm. #
You want to really clean up? Co-promote the developer products and share revenue. It doesn't cost much to buy developer love. #
Defaulting on the national debt will be like the crash of Lehman Brothers in 2008, only a lot worse, because we were able to use the uniqueness of the US dollar to prop up the banking system when Lehman fell. There's nothing that can prop up the dollar that way.#
This is not about the economy being strong or weak. It's about whether we have an economy at all. Not just the US but the whole world.#
Emphatically: There is no economy without the dollar playing that role. it's not a matter of weak or strong, it's about the existence of an economy. #
This is the kind of economics that's more like physics.#
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)