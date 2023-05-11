😄

Also when I say Mozilla is a shit company (I didn't actuallyit, but it was a pretty obvious connection) it should be understood that is imho only. Some people from their perch think Mozilla is the best company ever. Like the blind men and the elephant. In my experience Mozilla hasbeen an impediment to progress. They are careless and mean-spirited. Why? It has no culture, no vision, no engineering philosophy. A lot of very immature people running wild. A frat-house atmosphere. And saying Mozilla is shitty is not much of a distinction, most if not all Silicon Valley companies are shitty. I think the underlying cause is that there are far too many programmers. If we had better platforms and tools then individuals could make their own software, they wouldn't have to work at companies. I'm certainly a test-case for that. It works for me, though I wish it were easier. Silicon Valley has zero respect for people who do it themselves. They don't even admit we exist.