I recently re-connected with two old friends who I hadn't seen in about 30 years. Total coincidence. I talked with both quite a bit, catching up. People change in that much time, maybe not in their core, the issues are the same, the strategies for coping, learned early in life are still there and operating. But habits do change. Back then I worked a lot more than I do now. And I notice lots of other differences now that I've had a chance to look at myself through my friends' point of view. One thing is for sure, I know myself a lot better now. Also interesting, 30 years is about 1.5 years before I started blogging.