I think I'm going to start a social network called Pissing In The Wind. The sub-title would be "As If Anyone Cares." Because that's what we do. We make statements. We ask questions no one is listening to. We serve as substrate for people to post spam. I know I'm exaggerating. I just posted a thread on Blueski, and by the end I remembered no one would get this far. The top message got two Likes. It did make me feel good to write it, for a moment, but it was quickly forgotten. #
BTW, another rule I think I'm going to add to Textcasting -- you should be able to read posts without logging on. It's part of the ethos of the web. Minimize the silos. #
I am beginning to believe in the possibility of a game 7. You can quote me on that.#
There's only one public voice in the US, and that's journalism. And since journalism doesn't cover itself, we never look at their motives when discussing the news. #
If we did, we'd have no trouble parsing the CNN "town hall" presentation of candidate Donald Trump. Paraphrasing what Les Moonves, former CEO of CBS said about Trump in 2016. "It may not be good for America, but it's damn good for CNN." #
You can raise the price of your ads with Trump. That's obviously what CNN hopes to do. Trump, who has been deprecated by Fox, needs a mainstream outlet. There's no mystery why all the people in the town hall audience were Trump supporters, that obviously was a Trump condition. He probably chose the reporter, the questions, and came prepared to get talked about, which appears to be happening. #
I didn't see it, I was watching basketball when he was on. I tried listening to MSNBC last night talk about this and was nauseated. They're treating it as a news event. #
That's pretty much all there is that's newsworthy about the event imho.#
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)