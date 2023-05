I think I'm going to start a social network called Pissing In The Wind . The sub-title would be "As If Anyone Cares." Because that's what we do. We make statements. We ask questions no one is listening to. We serve as substrate for people to post spam. I know I'm exaggerating. I just posted a thread on Blueski , and by the end I remembered no one would get this far. The top message got two Likes. It did make me feel good to write it, for a moment, but it was quickly forgotten.