Playing around with DALL-E. "Mark Twain on a porch overlooking the Mississipi River with a steamboat going down the river. Must look like it was drawn as an illustration for a book 100 years ago. The picture should be wider and relatively short.” #
A bug report was filed by AJ-Ianozi re the W3C hosting of my RSS 2.0 spec, with my name, copyright and CC-BY license removed. I posted a comment in that thread, and I really hope that's all that's needed to put this behind us. #
Ask ChatGPT: "Suppose I had written a story and published it on the web. It is clearly stated that I am the author, and it is published using the Creative Commons attribution share-alike license. Suppose someone else publishes the story on their own website, removed my name and replaced it with theirs. Would the license allow them to do that?"#
As a baby in a carriage, my mother would get an ice cream treat and share it with me. I thought ice cream was pure god food. I know this because when I see a picture of an old time Good Humor ice cream truck, my most primitive consciousness experiences it as a miracle that's about to happen. #
My inner-infant delights, pure ecstasy, immortality! #
