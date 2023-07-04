Every Fourth of July the song of the day is the US Blues, the hippie anthem of love for the USA. Wave that flag, wave it high and wide! #
Journalism should care about Google breaking the open web as much as they care about Musk breaking Twitter because, in capitalism, Musk has the right to break Twitter, he owns it, but Google doesn’t own the web.#
Frum's take on Twitter sounds right. "Twitter itself may eke out a ghostly existence for a long time, like the thing that calls itself 'Newsweek.'"#
This graph illustrates perfectly why it was time to upgrade the server FeedLand and Drummer run on.#
I was wondering if the W3C feed validator has an API. I'd like to submit my feed to it periodically to keep track of changes.#
