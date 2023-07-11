If I were designing a social net, I would make replies only visible by default to the person who posted the message being replying to. There would be an option where the originator could make the reply visible to everyone, if they thought it added something and wasn't just spam, which, these days, so many replies are. The idea of social networks being conversational hasn't been true for a long time. Anyway these days the only tool you have is to block the spammer, which I generally do, esp if the person isn't following me, which imho is a strong indication they were just searching for posts to tag with their spam.