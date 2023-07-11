If I were designing a social net, I would make replies only visible by default to the person who posted the message being replying to. There would be an option where the originator could make the reply visible to everyone, if they thought it added something and wasn't just spam, which, these days, so many replies are. The idea of social networks being conversational hasn't been true for a long time. Anyway these days the only tool you have is to block the spammer, which I generally do, esp if the person isn't following me, which imho is a strong indication they were just searching for posts to tag with their spam. #
A not entirely new concept: deshitification. The antidote to enshitification. Congrats to Cory Doctorow for coining a term that has so much lasting value. Everything turns to shit. Everything is enshitified. Is it time yet to deshitify everything? Back in the day at Living Videotext we used to say "We make shitty software, with bugs." It was true, and of course so does everyone else. We also said we will strive to make it less shitty. We didn't put that on t-shirts, but some grouches tagged the Wikipedia page for our products with that caveat. Warning Winer makes shitty software. Quick get them some smelling salts. Roll out the fainting couch. Someone found a bug. Okay so maybe a good name for a tech company is Deshitifiers. Why not.#
BTW, when they say it was our slogan at Living Videotext, we actually had many slogans. This is just the one Sam Ruby liked. Sam didn't like me, and made no secret of it. 😄#
Twitter is so fucked. Every time I visit Twitter it's the same messages at the top of my timeline, from July 5. Is this how Twitter ends? Locked on July 5, 2023 forever. It was a good day but it wasn't that good.#
I'm going through my Alice Cooper phase. Again. When I was a teen I loved the band. I always felt kind of ashamed of it. I used to go to their concerts to see what he'd do this time. I must have seen him guillotined a dozen times. He knew what fascinated teenage boys. Anyway the song rolling around in my head today is the classic Dead Babies. It's a really awful song, I guess that's why I like it so much. 💥#
There's also a max height to a post but if you click on the body it expands to reveal the full text. Click again and it goes back to compact size. It took a bunch of iteration to get to this, it's better than what Facebook and Twitter do, where you have to carefully position the mouse to see the rest, and after expanding, the place where you have to clock to collapse it moves. In this scheme, stay right where you are and click again to collapse. #
