As a side-project I'm getting a bridge going between my world and wordpress.com, as a way of rebooting BingeWorthy which I miss dearly. That's where I'm headed. Anyway, last week I thought it worked, but hadn't tested the accessToken WP returns, and it was getting mangled going back and forth to my server. I've worked that out today. I think it's going to be relatively smooth sailing from here, but I thought that a few days ago too. Praise Murphy.