I just tripped over a 2018 rewrite of Developing Better Developers. I remembered writing this, but never could find it. I need to tell Google when I search for site:scripting.com to also include site:this.how. If anything the bits on this.how are more important than the ones on the much larger scripting.com. I could give these instructions, just like this, to ChatGPT and it would understand. It seems to me Google could start allowing us to configure the way Google sees us using natural language like this. Google has really held back the open web, by doing what big companies always do when they achieve dominance. Things ether stagnate or more likely in Google's case, move backwards. #
Nice to see Thread Writer for Bluesky getting traction. It's a rewrite of thread.center which I wrote for Twitter, which Twitter never noticed before shutting it down. One of these days there will be a platform that really pays attention to what developers create and makes sure users learn about them. Twitter was not that company. Like most tech companies they spent their dev relations money on the wrong things. #
Fixed a bug where every this.how doc would fail trying to load emoji images because it used an "insecure" address. I fixed it so now we can be sure no emoji images are being hacked by a router between Amazon and your web browser. Hopefully someone will sleep better because of this. Me, I like fixing bugs so I feel good. 😄#
One thing that never came up at the Berkmanreunion, as far as I know, was the incredible coincidence that at the same time we were booting up academic and political blogging and podcasting out of Berkman on Mass Ave, on the other side of Cambridge St, Mark Zuckerberg and his undergrad pals were booting up what would eventually make them billionaires, aka The Face Book. What if we had met, or known about each other? Might the world have been very different? #
