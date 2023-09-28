I've been thinking about subscribing to OPML files in addition to RSS in FeedLand. My earlier feed readers were able to do this. I asked ChatGPT to prepare a report, and it's as usual excellent. It's a patient historian.#
I suggested a few years ago that MSNBC or CNN move one of their evening shows to Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona or Ohio, just to shift the perspective a bit. It would work. Probably one of the most revolutionary things they could do, and it's so easy. That they all come from DC or New York is probably why most of the rest of the country feels they are so clueless and elite. I laugh when Chris Hayes talks about what he thinks, or what he has experienced. I laugh because I think he's an idiot, and has no relevant experience. How about getting a child of Holocaust survivors to do the news, now that we're on the brink of a Nazi revolution in America. Might help sober people up a bit. Have a segment every night that explains how Hitler did what Trump is doing, and what it led to. This cozy little setup needs to be exploded. Start by getting off the East Coast, and out into the country. It would do wonders for perspective. BTW, President Biden picketing with striking Michigan auto-workers is an excellent example of this approach. He could have given a speech in the Rose Garden but that would have had no impact, wouldn't do anything to shift anyone's perspective. #
Follow-up on a piece I wrote yesterday about adding storage to WordPress. Thanks to all the people who helped answer the question, readers of this blog, friends from the Drummer and FeedLand communities, even devs who work at Automattic. 😄#
I said in the piece: "It has happened before that I’ve asked for a feature in a product that was already there." #
WordPress has the ability to add the equivalent of Mac refcons to WordPress posts. But, and this is an important caveat, you can only create such an object in PHP running on the server that's hosting the website. Once it's created you can access and update the stored object via their API. #
Now I haven't tried it myself, because I don't have my own WordPress installation and I assume I can't install software on wordpress.com. And even if I could, it's not the feature I imagined. Tantalizingly close, but not able to do what I want. #
I want to create an editor for WordPress posts that's perfect for me. That means I edit the post in my outliner. I can attach attributes to headlines, like an image attribute with a small graphic that's displayed in the right margin. Or I can enclose text in double-square brackets and have it be indexed by and linked to my tag manager, like this: Drummer. Or I can use my glossary to fill in links and data that I want standardize on. I've developed a set of tools I've been using in some cases for over 30 years. I want to use them in WordPress. But more importantly, I want WordPress to become a writing platform for everyone, I think it can do a lot of important things that it doesn't do, and it's being held back by this missing feature. That's how I look at it, and I realize that's a different perspective from that of developers who work inside Automattic who have to keep their servers running.#
And btw, I can do much of that without this feature. But with it, I can edit any post even if I don't have the application I wrote it with handy, or the source code for the post I want to change. This is part of the philosophy of having only one structure for my blog writing, to make it easy to make changes. If I have two structures, one for editing and one for reading all of a sudden making a change takes a dozen or more steps, where if the data lives in the same place as the rendered content, it can be edited with one click. This breakthrough, and it was definitely a breakthrough in the development of blogging, in 1999, was in a post entitled Edit This Page. #
Anyway I assume the current design makes sure only people who have access to the server can do this. Or maybe it's just an oversight? I hope it's the latter, and I hope we can have the feature in the API in time to make a difference. #
I've opened a thread on the Scripting News repo to follow up on this very interesting discussion. #
The concept of subscribing to an OPML file that the original editor can update over time is an interesting one, and it can have several potential benefits:#
Dynamic and Collaborative Lists: Subscribing to an OPML file that the original editor can modify allows for the creation of dynamic and collaborative subscription lists. Users can stay up-to-date with the latest changes made by the editor without having to manually update their feed reader subscriptions.#
Editorial Curation: The original editor can curate and maintain a list of recommended feeds. This is especially valuable in scenarios like niche communities or industries where trusted experts or influencers can share their curated list of valuable sources.#
Effortless Updates: Users who subscribe to an OPML file don't need to worry about individually adding or removing feeds. They can rely on the editor to make these updates, saving time and effort.#
Community Building: Collaborative OPML lists can foster a sense of community and shared interests. Users can contribute their suggestions to the editor, and the editor can incorporate those suggestions into the list, creating a sense of involvement and community-building.#
Easy Sharing: Sharing subscriptions with others becomes simplified. Instead of sharing a static list of feed URLs, users can share a link to the OPML file, making it easy for others to subscribe to the same set of feeds.#
Real-time Updates: Depending on the implementation, users who subscribe to an OPML file could receive real-time or periodic updates when the list is modified, ensuring they are always aware of changes.#
Aggregation: For certain applications, this approach could allow for the aggregation of feeds from multiple sources into a single list. For example, a news aggregator could curate content from various news sources into one OPML file.#
However, there are also potential challenges and considerations with this approach:#
Privacy and Trust: Users need to trust the editor of the OPML file, as they have control over the content. Privacy concerns may arise if sensitive information is shared via this method.#
Versioning and History: Managing changes, versioning, and maintaining a history of modifications to the OPML file could be complex, especially if many users are subscribed.#
Content Consistency: If the editor frequently adds or removes feeds, it may disrupt the content consistency for subscribers who rely on a stable set of sources.#
Technical Implementation: Developing a system that allows for real-time updates and managing conflicts in case multiple users edit the OPML file simultaneously can be technically challenging.#
In summary, subscribing to dynamic OPML files edited by the original curator has the potential to enhance collaboration, curation, and community-building within the context of feed subscriptions. However, it also requires careful consideration of privacy, versioning, and technical implementation to ensure a seamless and secure user experience.#
Last update: Thursday September 28, 2023; 5:27 PM EDT.
