We're in a long-term political depression. We don't study this like we do economic depression, but we should, because otherwise how will we get out of it? We have scholars tell us how to recognize fascism, authoritarianism, totalitarianism and all the other terrible human behavior that are on the rise. Let's also study how cultures emerged from these periods, if possible, without total destruction. Today total destruction might not be survivable on a species level. I just skipped over this the other day when I used the term for the first time. It just occurred to me that one way to emerge from it before it's too late is if a few Congressional Republicans took the Dems up on their offer to collaborate on choosing the next Speaker. Because enough come from majority Democratic districts, it might just get them re-elected next year. If they go the other way and support a Republican that's catering to the eight insane House members, the depression will continue unabated for more months or years. When you see an opening, first you have to actually see it.