JavaScript is the worst language for recursive data structures. #
Interesting perspective shift. I saw there's a new book by Mark Pesce about AI systems, and it gets pretty technical. I was surprised because I thought he was a pundit (which he is) but unlike most tech pundits, he also knows how to program. More than that. I remember the first time I had a real talk with a famous tech pundit in the 80s and was shocked that he knew nothing about the ones and zeros. Didn't these people at least take Intro to Computer Science in college? Shouldn't that be a basic prerequesite for selling one's opinions about tech? Now many years later I'm surprised to see one that does. #
We're in a long-term political depression. We don't study this like we do economic depression, but we should, because otherwise how will we get out of it? We have scholars tell us how to recognize fascism, authoritarianism, totalitarianism and all the other terrible human behavior that are on the rise. Let's also study how cultures emerged from these periods, if possible, without total destruction. Today total destruction might not be survivable on a species level. I just skipped over this the other day when I used the term for the first time. It just occurred to me that one way to emerge from it before it's too late is if a few Congressional Republicans took the Dems up on their offer to collaborate on choosing the next Speaker. Because enough come from majority Democratic districts, it might just get them re-elected next year. If they go the other way and support a Republican that's catering to the eight insane House members, the depression will continue unabated for more months or years. When you see an opening, first you have to actually see it. #
Last update: Sunday October 8, 2023; 11:36 AM EDT.
