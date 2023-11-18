If the Dead concert won't come to Dave, then Dave must go to the Dead concert.
The first miracle of the web was that people could write and share knowledge. This was thought to have been a failure as journalism focused on abusive social media systems. But that's where the second miracle, AI, got all its info from. I guess something worked. 💥#
Colin Walker adapted his feed reader to support artcasting feeds. Also it turns out a number of established feed readers already do the right thing with image enclosures. So that nails it, this is the way to do it. Support in FeedLand will be added shortly. #
Last update: Saturday November 18, 2023; 8:37 PM EST.
