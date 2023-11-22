Thinking about WordPress this morning, APIs and feeds.#
This last year I’ve caught up with WordPress, have been asking questions, and one of the best thing about my work with Automattic is that the doors have been open. I have great teachers who are encouraging me, and of course are experts in and proud of WordPress, and as a result I think FeedLand and WordPress are going to work together in some very nice ways. Getting pretty close on some of it.#
A year ago I didn’t even know that WordPress still had APIs. At some point the code I had that worked with WordPress via the MetaWeblog API broke, and I assumed that it was the end of the line, and took the feature out of my linkblogging tool. But I was wrong. And not only that there was Calypso, a modern REST interface, that works in the same model I use for FeedLand and Drummer. It’s all there. I love it. All kinds of integrations will be possible. #
Getting FeedLand to work in the new environment has been a step by step process. It was built to run on a Digital Ocean server, with a file system. I’ve converted now all the pieces we needed, and it seems finally to run smoothly.#
Last update: Wednesday November 22, 2023; 12:07 PM EST.
