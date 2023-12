If we had met in the late 80s and early 90s and we were talking about where technology should go next, I would have talked endlessly about creating apps out of apps. It means being able to write scripts that use an application as a scriptable toolbox, going behind the user interface. I was developing a product around that idea called Frontier. It all happened, and played a big role in making the Mac the ideal development platform for the web when it came along, in the early-late 90s. Unfortunately Apple's top people didn't get this, and wiped out the whole developer community in one press conference. The ideas were still useful and we're using them every day, but not really aware of it. End of speech.

After all the disappointments in our country's response to Homegrown Hitler from Queens, a personality I recognize from the neighborhood I grew up in which is just four miles from where Trump grew up, what a nice unexpected surprise that one holiday season Tuesday night, I'd turn on the news on MSNBC at the exact moment the host says "Hold on, breaking news" (I sighed, no it's not) only to learn yes, it was. The state of Colorado had decided to use one of the guardrail buttons to extinguish the candidacy of HH, just like that. This morning I woke with a smile on my face and thought, hey it could happen, ithappen. If the Supreme Court doesn't want to become the Nazi-style ratifier of a holocaust, this is their moment to act. It's possible they'll decide that the Constitution applies to every officer of the United States government except the president and vice-president, I'd love to hear the reason, and if they do, we'll know that we've already lost.