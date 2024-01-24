The Knicks beat the Nets last night, in the way the Knicks used to get beat, in the last minute of the game. I felt bad for the Nets. It wasn't that long ago that the Nets were super-irritating because they had been taken over by two reallllly ugly NBA players, Kevin Durant who isn't worthy of NY's basketball fans, what a total piece of shit, but even worse, his best friend Kyrie who is either a complete fucking idiot, or a Jew-hater. Probably both. Why is he an idiot? Because he accidentally revealed that NBA players probably all hate Jews, not one would speak up for our people. The best they could say is that Kyrie shouldn't have said what he said. How revealing. Not that the Holocaust was real, and is remembered by its children, who were raised to believe it would happen again, as it appears to be. Anyway, the Nets have moved past that, and they are after all a NYC-based team, and are playing with the haplessness of typical our pro teams, and deserve some of our sympathy. But -- not saying the Knicks should have let them win, or that I was even slightly rooting for them. But I was embarrassed that there were far more Knicks fans in attendance than Nets fans, and I still don't admit that there are actually any Nets fans in NYC.