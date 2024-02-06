This is the first pitch I’ve heard for the Apple goggles that actually makes me want to buy a pair. If there were an Apple Store nearby I probably would have already gotten it.#
I'm reading Liz Cheney's book, and forgot something I had guessed during the insurrection. While it was going on Trump was calling Congresspeople saying if you stop the count I'll call off the attack. In other words, trade your life for a vote. I suspected it before, but they have testimony that verifies it.#
I asked ChatGPT to draw a "social network for writers." ❤️#
I'm doing some writing about writing and finding the phrase "RSS, Atom and RFD" too cumbersome. Most people don't care and see the distinctions as unnecessary. But I want to be accurate, and recognize that while RSS is the most-used kind of feed, there are others, and our software works with them. I'm trying this construction: "RSS-compatible." I think that expresses the most important point, the choice of format is up to you, but now, by 2024, they all work pretty much the same way. #
Good morning. The main static server I mentioned yesterday has been relocated to a fresh, new and apparently healthy server to perform its past duties. We're off to a good start this Tuesday morning. #
Last update: Tuesday February 6, 2024; 4:32 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)