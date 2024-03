Have you ever seen an investigative report on the oft-quoted lawyer who said the nasty shit about Biden's age? Where's the journalism there?? Tell us a bit about his flaws. Is he a Federalist Society guy? Who did he vote for. Any other conflicts of interest? What does he know about aging, btw? Is he an expert? Did he even take a college course on aging? Did he consult experts before forming his opinion? Also does he feel it's fair for a prosecutor to use his public platform to smear the reputation of an innocent person? And finally if there is no respect for the president as a person, what about the office, and the country the president serves? Does he have any respect for that? And did he expect to have the light shone on him for making such a bold and potentially damaging statement? And then let's find out why the journalists never shone the light on Mr Hur.