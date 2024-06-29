Challenging questions: Why don't journalists cover the Biden base? Do they even consider the possibility that there is one? Or do they think they are the base? I thought they weren't supposed to care who the nominees are? Why do they feel entitled to say one candidate should withdraw but not the other? Have any of them even thought this through? #
The debate got the presidential race to another level. It also caused the NYT et al to fully decloak. It was impossible to watch, but it was also honest. We all knew but pretended we didn't that Biden has the kind of trouble he has. We voted for him anyway in 2020, and we will again in 2024. And Trump, what he did was worse than lying, it's a con job, because as soon as he takes office he's going to surrender to Putin. And stop fighting climate change. And destroy what's left of our democracy. And open the concentration camps and make the Jews pay for it. Biden can be president, the news orgs have to decide to let him be and stop trying to control the rest of us. We can make this work. Not the Democrats or Republicans, the Americans.#
I just gave another $100 to Biden/Harris. We love Joe, come what may.#
This is my ideal for the size of a social network. I have actually had networks this size in the past. When it clicks, it's really great. #
Last update: Saturday June 29, 2024; 10:47 PM EDT.
