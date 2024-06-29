The debate got the presidential race to another level. It also caused the NYT et al to fully decloak. It was impossible to watch, but it was also honest. We all knew but pretended we didn't that Biden has the kind of trouble he has. We voted for him anyway in 2020, and we will again in 2024. And Trump, what he did was worse than lying, it's a con job, because as soon as he takes office he's going to surrender to Putin. And stop fighting climate change. And destroy what's left of our democracy. And open the concentration camps and make the Jews pay for it. Biden can be president, the news orgs have to decide to let him be and stop trying to control the rest of us. We can make this work. Not the Democrats or Republicans, the Americans.